Justin Bieber Denies Abuse Rumors Amid Diddy Trial
Justin Bieber is making it clear: he was not a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The pop star, who was just 15 when Combs helped introduce him to the music…
Justin Bieber is making it clear: he was not a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The pop star, who was just 15 when Combs helped introduce him to the music industry, has responded to growing online speculation as the hip-hop mogul faces a serious sex-trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court.
“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” reps for Bieber told TMZ in a statement Thursday night.
Sources close to Bieber also told TMZ that Combs never sexually or physically abused the singer in any way. The clarification comes as old videos of the two have resurfaced online, fueling rumors.
One clip that caught attention shows a young Bieber spending time with Combs, who speaks directly to the camera:
“Right now [Bieber’s] having 48 hours with his boy,” Combs said. “Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing cannot really be disclosed,” he added. “For the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go buck full crazy.”
In recent months, fans have expressed concern over Bieber’s behavior, noting his disheveled appearance, drug use, and erratic social media posts.
Another video from last year shows a brief meeting between the two, with Combs displaying what some online users claimed looked like suspicious body language — even suggesting he was checking for a hidden wire.
A resurfaced clip from a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! added more fuel to the rumors.
“He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television,” Combs said. “Everything ain’t for everybody.”
Combs is currently on trial, with federal prosecutors alleging that he was involved in sex trafficking as part of a disturbing pattern of behavior they describe as “freak-offs.”