Kygo to Perform at MGM’s New Palm Tree Beach Club in 2025

Kygo, the world-renowned DJ and producer, is bringing his tropical house sound to Las Vegas with his brand new daytime residency at the Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand (formerly Wet Republic).

PMT is located at 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd. and aims to offer a new, elevated pool experience, collaborating with Tao Group Hospitality.

“Las Vegas has always been a special place for me, so I'm beyond excited to open our venue on the Strip — and there's no better place to kick off my first-ever daytime Vegas residency,” said Kygo. “I'm so grateful to bring this vision to life with our partners at Tao Group Hospitality and MGM Grand. Can't wait to see my fans and Palm Tree Crew family in Vegas!”

Kygo's residency at Palm Tree Beach Club includes performances on May 24, July 5, and October 11, each event beginning at 11 a.m. The venue has decided to revamp daytime entertainment on the Strip by pairing tropical luxury with world-class music experiences. This means guests can expect everything from cabanas, crafted cocktails, and decor from Kygo's Palm Tree Crew brand's marketplace.

Palm Tree Beach Club is a game-changer and a new milestone for MGM Grand and Tao Group Hospitality, creating something new — a transcendent vision of the traditional dayclub model, infused with one of the world's most powerful DJs. Kygo's mellow yet exhilarating sound, combined with this high-quality venue, is designed to ensure that current fans and new patrons alike have an experience they will not soon forget.