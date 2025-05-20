Taylor Swift Teases ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
“Reputation” re-record tease
Could Taylor Swift be getting ready to reveal her next re-recorded album? That’s what many fans are starting to believe — especially after a new version of “Look What You Made Me Do” appeared in an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Monday night. The song, labeled “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” gave listeners a first glimpse at what might be coming.
Swifties have been eagerly waiting for the official announcement of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) since November 2022, when the album became eligible for re-recording. It’s now the longest gap between re-released albums in Swift’s discography — her last re-recording, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), came out in October 2023. That leaves only Reputation and Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) still to be re-recorded from her original Big Machine Records catalog.
There’s also been growing speculation that Swift might make the big announcement at the upcoming American Music Awards on May 26. Fans noticed a small detail on her official merch site: the homepage categories are now listed as Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale — spelling out “AMAs.”
Originally released in November 2017, Reputation was Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album and featured several major hits, including “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?,” “End Game,” “Gorgeous,” and “Delicate.”
Now, with “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” featured on a popular show, many are wondering if Swift is finally ready to reintroduce Reputation — on her own terms.
Listen to “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in The Handmaid’s Tale below: