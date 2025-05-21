ContestsEvents
Kevin Jonas Surprised Fans By Revealing His Real Name

Wait—Kevin Jonas Isn’t Really Kevin?

Kayla Morgan
Kevin Jonas attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards looking to the right wearing an all-black tux, Kevin Jonas Reveals His Skin Cancer Diagnosis.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The internet did a double take after Kevin Jonas dropped a name bomb that left fans reeling. Turns out that’s not even his real name.

The eldest Jonas Brother took part in a popular TikTok trend where users reveal surprising facts about themselves, all set to the catchy beat of Chris Brown and Usher’s “New Flame.”

In his video, the 37-year-old pointed to text that read, “My first names not Kevin.” Then came the big reveal: his full name is Paul Kevin Jonas Jr. He even joked in the caption, “Should I change my handle to PaulJonas.”

Naturally, fans were shook.

“DO PEOPLE IN YOUR LIFE CALL YOU PAUL i’m so stressed,” one confused commenter wrote. Another added, “PAUL JONAS??? I feel like I've been catfished all my life.”

Even the Jonas Brothers’ official TikTok account jumped in on the fun, commenting: “breaking news.” And honestly, they're not wrong.

Loading TikTok...
Jonas BrothersKevin Jonas
Kayla MorganAuthor
