Kevin Jonas Surprised Fans By Revealing His Real Name
Wait—Kevin Jonas Isn’t Really Kevin?
The internet did a double take after Kevin Jonas dropped a name bomb that left fans reeling. Turns out that’s not even his real name.
The eldest Jonas Brother took part in a popular TikTok trend where users reveal surprising facts about themselves, all set to the catchy beat of Chris Brown and Usher’s “New Flame.”
In his video, the 37-year-old pointed to text that read, “My first names not Kevin.” Then came the big reveal: his full name is Paul Kevin Jonas Jr. He even joked in the caption, “Should I change my handle to PaulJonas.”
Naturally, fans were shook.
“DO PEOPLE IN YOUR LIFE CALL YOU PAUL i’m so stressed,” one confused commenter wrote. Another added, “PAUL JONAS??? I feel like I've been catfished all my life.”
Even the Jonas Brothers’ official TikTok account jumped in on the fun, commenting: “breaking news.” And honestly, they're not wrong.