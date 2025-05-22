Joey Fatone Serves Up Nostalgia with Red Lobster’s Shrimp Deal

Former *NSYNC star, Joey Fatone is teaming up with Red Lobster to remind everyone that the past still has flavor.

Fatone stars in a new commercial for Red Lobster’s 3-Course Shrimp Sensation, a $19.99 meal deal that includes soup or salad, a shrimp appetizer, a shrimp entrée, and of course, unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits. It’s a nostalgic return to simpler times—and Fatone said that’s the whole point.

"I know that in many commercials that Red Lobster has done, they don't take themselves too, too seriously," Fatone told PEOPLE. "I was a big deal in 1999, and the shrimp is a pretty big deal. It's something that's definitely affordable for families and stuff."

Fatone told the outlet he was drawn to the campaign not just for the fun of it, but also because it taps into the growing appeal of nostalgia.

“So I was like, 'You know what? This is something that's fun and exciting to do. Why not?' We tweaked the idea, working together to make it the best and funniest way possible. Classics are coming back, nostalgia's coming back, and the shrimp deal at Red Lobster is coming back."

There was also another key factor in the decision: the biscuits.

"I'm not going to lie, I mean, who doesn't love their cheddar biscuits? I'm a huge cheddar biscuit fan. If you want me to be real, I'm being real. So I was like, 'Does it come with free cheddar biscuits?' That's what I was asking," he said.

Fatone said the feeling of returning to an old favorite—whether it's a song or a meal—is something many people are looking for right now.

"Music and food bring you back. Comfort food brings you back," he said. "People are looking back for more of the lighter times. [That's] not saying that this time is a dark and dreary time in the world, but the '90s were just a good, fun-loving [time] for music, for pop, [and now] for nostalgia."

He added that many in his generation are reconnecting with the things that once brought them joy.

"I'm speaking for myself in the sense of as we get older, my generation, we want to connect to the things that were more simple in life and more fun. Now we're adults and doing adult things, where back in the day as a kid, it was a lot more free, a lot more easier."

Fans have responded warmly to the ad on social media. One person commented, “We need a Cheddar Bay Biscuit song.” Another shared, “This is everything!” And one fan summed up the sentiment: “Joey has always been my favorite member.”