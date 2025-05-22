ContestsEvents
Lady Gaga One Award Away from EGOT with Sports Emmy Win

Lady Gaga earns Sports Emmy for “Hold My Hand” performance, leaving only a Tony between her and the rare EGOT title.

Kayla Morgan
Lady Gaga attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga just got one step closer to joining one of the most elite groups in entertainment — the EGOT club.

She won a Sports Emmy for her Super Bowl performance of "Hold My Hand", a song featured in Top Gun: Maverick. The award was for Outstanding Music Direction. Gaga was up against strong nominees, including “Evolution of the Black Quarterback,” “The Lionheart,” “Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time,” and “The Turnaround.”

This latest win means she now has an Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar — just one Tony Award away from earning an EGOT, a rare achievement in entertainment.

The performance took place on Bourbon Street in New Orleans as a tribute to the victims of a New Year’s attack that left 14 people dead. Gaga played piano and sang alongside a full band and choir. The audience included police officers, state troopers, first responders, and law enforcement.

The tribute also featured appearances by Tom Brady and Michael Strahan.

The production team behind the performance included Seth Dudowsky, Bill Richards, Joel Santos, Jesse Weiss, and Brad Zager, with Joe Nargi as the music editor.

"Hold My Hand" plays during the emotional ending of Top Gun: Maverick and was previously nominated for both a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

With this Emmy win, Lady Gaga proves once again she’s not just a pop star — she’s a powerful force across music, film, and television.

Kayla MorganAuthor
