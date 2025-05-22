This Day in Top 40 History: May 22

May 22 is a significant date in Top 40 music. In past years, there has been an exciting array of hits, milestones, performances, and changes in the music industry, making it a date to celebrate. Here are some crucial moments that have helped shape pop music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several popular artists achieved success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on May 22:

1993: Janet Jackson's "That's the Way Love Goes" spent its second of eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This song ushered in a more laid-back, sensual sound from Jackson.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 22 has witnessed historical moments and releases that changed the course of pop music:

1997: Fleetwood Mac came together to record an MTV Unplugged special. This was a huge day for the band, allowing fans to hear acoustic renditions of their hits.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Pop music continually evolves, and May 22 has been associated with significant shifts in the industry:

1992: Independent record promoter Ralph Tashjian became the first person convicted under the U.S. payola law, pleading guilty to distributing cash and cocaine to radio stations in exchange for airplay.

2024: Austrian authorities uncovered an alleged terror plot to strike Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria, and arrested two people involved in connection with the attack on the cancelled concerts.