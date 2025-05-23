Kick Off 102.7 VGS’ Very Good Summer: Win Tickets to LEGOLAND® California

The weather is heating up and so are the prizes on 102.7 VGS!

It's officially 102.7 VGS' Very Good Summer and we're kicking it off with your chance to win a family four pack of resort hopper tickets to LEGOLAND® California Resort! The SUMMER BLOCK PARTY is back at LEGOLAND® California Resort! Families can enjoy the LEGO® World Parade, new Driving Schools, and plenty of bricktastic fun! Kids can party all day at shows throughout the park!

Cool off and soak up the sun at LEGOLAND Water Park, with more than 10 million gallons of fun! After a day enjoying more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions at LEGOLAND® California Resort, spend the night at a LEGOLAND hotel. Book now at LEGOLAND.com.

How to Win:

Listen to 102.7 VGS all weekend long for your the special keywords to enter below for your chance to win a Family Four Pack of Resort Hopper tickets to LEGOLAND California!