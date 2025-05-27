ContestsEvents
MGK Claps Back at Haters with Humor and Heat

MGK turns online hate into comedy gold, defending his new single “Cliché” with sass, sarcasm, and zero apologies.

In a video shared to his Instagram, MGK hit back at harsh comments about his latest single, “Cliché,” using a mix of sass, sarcasm, and solid roasts.

Quoting a post from X (formerly Twitter), he read, “‘What is this garbage?’” and then chuckled through the next line: “‘The poster is even gheyer.’” He couldn’t help pointing out the troll’s spelling fail.

Another tweet from the same hater claimed, “They’re turning the kids gay,” while showing kids watching the music video—again, misspelling “gay” as “ghey.” MGK didn’t hold back.

“Just tell me you’re insecure. Tell me you found your girlfriend watching this music video without telling me,” he fired back. “What is this? It’s a pop song, man.”

Then things got extra spicy. MGK and his drummer, Rook, Googled “Gage” (the troll’s username) to guess what he might look like. MGK pulled up a photo of a balding, angry man and asked with a smirk, “Gage, this you?”

Rook chimed in with a photo of Wayne D from South Park, along with a clip of the character saying, “This s--- whack, man.”

“You’re mad. That song is catchy,” MGK said, wrapping up his mini roast session.

“Cliché” definitely leans more pop than MGK’s usual punk, rap, or rock vibes. The intro lyrics? “Tell me, would you stay with me? Baby, we could make this home / You should run away with me / Even if you're better off alone.”

Reactions online have been all over the place. Some users were brutal:

“MGK's music isn't even bad it's just the most sterile, generic, like, safe commercialized version of alternative stereotypes gift wrapped so Target can play it in their stores, it's just so boring.”

“I think MGK could make good music, but he just tries too hard to fit into certain genres and it sounds corny every single time.”

“Bro this sucks. Go back to punk or rap.”

Others were just confused: “Is this a joke?”

“Soulless, boring, unauthentic music production.”

“Oh lord this is embarrassing.”

But not everyone was throwing shade—some fans are here for it: “If liking MGK’s new song ‘Cliché’ makes me cringe then call me KING CRINGE. That song’s a bop.”

“I really like the new MGK song.”

“I might get cancelled for saying this but ‘Cliché’ by MGK sounds like it’s been copied… Wait—I figured it out… it sounds like song of the summer!”

Love it or hate it, one thing’s clear: MGK isn’t backing down. And he’s having a lot of fun along the way.

