Exciting Updates for ‘Bridgerton’ Fans Beyond Waiting for Season 4 Release Date

Dearest gentle reader, if you’ve been pacing your room, fanning yourself dramatically, and whispering, “Where is Bridgerton Season 4?," take heart. While Shonda Rhimes continues to keep the exact 2026 release date under wraps (as if it were the next scandal Lady Whistledown is set to expose), Netflix has just delivered some positively juicy news: the Ton’s favorite series has officially been renewed for two more seasons.

Seasons 5 and 6 are coming. And honestly, it’s a piece of gossip we didn’t even know we needed.

What is Bridgerton About?

Bridgerton, a history regency romance television series created by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix and produced by Rhimes’ Shondaland. Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, the series follows the lives of the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate life as nobilities.

Season 1 introduced us to the love life of the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), as she tried to get the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) to overcome his daddy issues and live happily ever after with her.

The second season focused on the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who was betrothed to Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) but secretly in love with her spinster sister, Kate (Simone Ashley).

The recently concluded season follows the friends-to-lovers story of Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Beyond the shift in their relationship, Colin also has to come to terms with the fact that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, the anonymous author of a scandalous society newsletter.

Season 4 is going to be about Benedict (Luke Thompson), the second Bridgerton son.

Seasons 5 and 6 Confirmed

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Jess Brownell shared, “I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work.” She also explained how the process takes time. “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly. But they do take eight months to film. Then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well. So we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

We say the wait is worth it. Netflix also confirmed that the series will continue to Seasons 5 and 6 (via MovieWeb). Hopefully, in one of those seasons, we’ll get to see Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) story.