Cassie Ventura Welcomes Baby No. 3

Singer Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine celebrate the arrival of their third child.

Cassie and Alex Fine attend the Global Premiere of "MobLand" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 27, 2025 in London, England. dressed in all black
Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount Plus

Cassie Ventura just leveled up to mom of three!

The singer, actress, and model has welcomed her third baby with husband Alex Fine, according to multiple reports. While they haven’t shared all the baby details just yet, the couple did give fans a peek at their growing family back in February.

Cassie posted dreamy black and white photos on Instagram, showing off her baby bump alongside Alex and their two daughters, Frankie Stone Fine and Sunny Cinco Fine. Her caption was short and sweet: "🤰🏽💙 #3"

Alex shared the excitement too, posting, "Best gift I could ask for."

These two first met at the gym (talk about a fit beginning!) and got married in October 2019, according to Vogue.

Now, their family just got a little bigger—and a whole lot cuter.

Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
