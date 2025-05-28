Cassie Ventura Welcomes Baby No. 3
Singer Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine celebrate the arrival of their third child.
Cassie Ventura just leveled up to mom of three!
The singer, actress, and model has welcomed her third baby with husband Alex Fine, according to multiple reports. While they haven’t shared all the baby details just yet, the couple did give fans a peek at their growing family back in February.
Cassie posted dreamy black and white photos on Instagram, showing off her baby bump alongside Alex and their two daughters, Frankie Stone Fine and Sunny Cinco Fine. Her caption was short and sweet: "🤰🏽💙 #3"
Alex shared the excitement too, posting, "Best gift I could ask for."
These two first met at the gym (talk about a fit beginning!) and got married in October 2019, according to Vogue.
Now, their family just got a little bigger—and a whole lot cuter.