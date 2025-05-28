Post Malone Brings Out Allen Iverson for Epic ‘White Iverson’ Moment
Post Malone surprises Philly crowd by bringing out Allen Iverson during a country twist on “White Iverson.” Instant classic moment.
At the start of the 2000s, Allen Iverson was more than a basketball star—he was a cultural force who helped connect hip-hop with the NBA. Even after his retirement, Iverson’s influence remained strong. In 2015, his impact reached music when he inspired Post Malone’s breakout hit, “White Iverson.”
Nearly a decade later, Post Malone paid tribute to the icon.
During his concert at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night (May 24), part of The Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll, Post Malone brought Iverson onstage during a country-inspired version of “White Iverson.” The surprise appearance thrilled the Philadelphia crowd.
Post shared a clip of the moment on Instagram with the caption: “ALLEN IVERSON LADIES & GENTLEMEN!!!”
Iverson responded on his own account, writing: “Being a inspiration is golden! Shout out to @postmalone and shout out to Philadelphia! Ain’t nothing like Philly love!”
Fans welcomed the moment as a long-overdue tribute. One commented, “Gave us some of the best years Philly has ever seen.” Another added, “I’m so glad you’re getting your flowers while you’re still here. The media always tried to portray you as a bad guy but we the people has and will always the love you!”
This wasn’t the first time Post Malone and Iverson had connected. They met in 2017, when Post shared with the outlet Billboard: “I met the legend last night and there’d be no ‘White Iverson’ without him... As A.I. says, ‘The culture has no boundaries.’”
Iverson, nicknamed “The Answer,” was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996 after playing at Georgetown. He spent 12 seasons with the team and led them to the NBA Finals in 2001, the same year he won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.
Post Malone’s gesture served as a public moment of respect for a player whose legacy continues to influence both sports and music.