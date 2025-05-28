ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Post Malone Brings Out Allen Iverson for Epic ‘White Iverson’ Moment

Post Malone surprises Philly crowd by bringing out Allen Iverson during a country twist on “White Iverson.” Instant classic moment.

Kayla Morgan
Post Malone attends the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala / Allen Iverson captain of the Ball Hogs during the BIG3 game against 3's Company at Staples Center
Photo by Theo Wargo/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

At the start of the 2000s, Allen Iverson was more than a basketball star—he was a cultural force who helped connect hip-hop with the NBA. Even after his retirement, Iverson’s influence remained strong. In 2015, his impact reached music when he inspired Post Malone’s breakout hit, “White Iverson.”

Nearly a decade later, Post Malone paid tribute to the icon.

During his concert at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night (May 24), part of The Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll, Post Malone brought Iverson onstage during a country-inspired version of “White Iverson.” The surprise appearance thrilled the Philadelphia crowd.

Post shared a clip of the moment on Instagram with the caption: “ALLEN IVERSON LADIES & GENTLEMEN!!!”

Iverson responded on his own account, writing: “Being a inspiration is golden! Shout out to @postmalone and shout out to Philadelphia! Ain’t nothing like Philly love!”

Fans welcomed the moment as a long-overdue tribute. One commented, “Gave us some of the best years Philly has ever seen.” Another added, “I’m so glad you’re getting your flowers while you’re still here. The media always tried to portray you as a bad guy but we the people has and will always the love you!”

This wasn’t the first time Post Malone and Iverson had connected. They met in 2017, when Post shared with the outlet Billboard: “I met the legend last night and there’d be no ‘White Iverson’ without him... As A.I. says, ‘The culture has no boundaries.’”

Iverson, nicknamed “The Answer,” was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996 after playing at Georgetown. He spent 12 seasons with the team and led them to the NBA Finals in 2001, the same year he won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

Post Malone’s gesture served as a public moment of respect for a player whose legacy continues to influence both sports and music.

Allen IversonPost Malone
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Gloria Estefan and Gwen Stefani Make Comeback on AMA Stage with Iconic Performances
MusicGloria Estefan and Gwen Stefani Make Comeback on AMA Stage with Iconic Performances
The Most Iconic One-Hit Wonders of Each Decade
MusicThe Most Iconic One-Hit Wonders of Each Decade
Dasha Takes the Stage on ‘Tonight Show,’ Drops David Guetta Remix
MusicDasha Takes the Stage on ‘Tonight Show,’ Drops David Guetta RemixJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect