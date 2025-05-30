This Day in Top 40 History: May 30

There are a lot of pop music events to celebrate on May 30. From debut Top 40 songs to cultural moments, May 30 has an interesting and rich history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Throughout history, May 30 has been a day on which influential songs have debuted in the Top 40 pop music charts:

1970: Ray Stevens' "Everything Is Beautiful" made it to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his first No. 1 song. It's still considered an iconic piece from his time.

1998: Next's "Too Close" reclaimed the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying the song's major role in R&B and pop music.

2020: Beyoncé's collaboration on the "Savage" remix with Megan Thee Stallion propelled the song to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was a first for Megan and was Beyoncé's seventh solo Top 40 charting single.

Cultural Milestones

In addition to chart success, May 30 has been an important date for events that would give rise to broader cultural movements within pop music:

1964: The Beatles' "Love Me Do" landed at No. 1 in the U.S., becoming a powerful indicator of the influence of British music on American pop culture.

2000: On landing her 13th No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 with "That's The Way It Is," Celine Dion solidified her place as an icon.

2013: The Johnny Cash Museum held its Grand Opening in Nashville, Tennessee. Although Cash is considered a country music artist in the strictest sense, his far-reaching influence extends into the larger pop cultural context.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Beyond the beautiful pieces of music that have graced this day in pop music history, May 30 has also seen recordings and live performances from important artists:

1968: The Beatles began recording their self-titled album, commonly known as “The White Album.” The sessions, which took place at EMI Recording Studios in London, were often tense but produced a truly significant album.

2024: Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 took place May 30 to June 1, 2024, with Pulp, Vampire Weekend, and Justice as the opening day's headlining acts. The festival also included performances by Lana Del Rey, The National, Disclosure, SZA, PJ Harvey, Mitski, and Charli XCX. With estimated attendance over 268,000 from 134 countries, the figures cemented the festival's international scope and importance to the pop music scene.