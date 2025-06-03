Singer Daryl Hall Takes Legal Action Against Former Bandmate While Going Solo at 78

In 2023, music star Daryl Hall filed a lawsuit against his ex-partner, John Oates. He was the lead vocalist of a duo called Hall and Oates. Control of their shared music rights is at stake, and the conflict centers on Oates' plan to transfer part of Whole Oats Enterprises to Primary Wave Music.

"It was a rough time back then,” Hall told Classic Pop magazine when referring to his early days. “There were a lot of gatekeepers, a lot of people who had power over what came into the world."

The split marks the end of a musical bond that defined pop music in the 70s and 80s. Recent statements from both musicians point to a permanent split, crushing fans' hopes for future shows.

Hall considers himself a pioneer who helped break racial barriers in music. He says that his initial success came from Black music and a colorblind upbringing in Philadelphia. Then, he transitioned into white pop. Currently, Hall is performing solo. He says he feels liberated because his previous partnership with John Oates kept him from sharing his solo work as much as he preferred.

Time has left its mark on his singing, and he believes his voice has improved with age. He may have lost some ability to hit high notes, but his performances have gained emotional depth and maturity.