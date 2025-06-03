Win Tickets to Ludacris!
When he moves, we move.. just like that! Multi-talented rap icon, Ludacris is coming to the M Resort thus Saturday, June 7! With more than 24 milllion albums sold worldwide,…
Multi-talented rap icon, Ludacris is coming to the M Resort thus Saturday, June 7! With more than 24 milllion albums sold worldwide, Ludacris has taken the music industry by storm since he stepped on the scene (remember the music video with the large shoes?)! You don't want to miss him performing hit singles like "Stand Up", "Get Back", "Number One Spot", and so many more!
Listen to Win
Aimee+Shawn have your chance to win tickets all week long on 102.7 VGS!
- Dates of Contests: 6/2 - 6/6
- How winners are selected: Caller
- When the winner is selected: 6am - 10am
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: two (2) tickets to Ludacris at M Resort
- Prize value: $115
- Prize provided by: M Resort
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.