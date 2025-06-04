Addison Rae Reveals TikTok Gig Before Making it Big

Long before she was collaborating with Charli XCX, starring in Netflix rom-coms, or dropping singles with lyrics that make you blush and bop at the same time, Addison Rae was just a college kid dancing in front of her phone like the rent was due (spoiler: it probably was). So, how did this Louisiana native go from dorm-room TikToker to Hollywood It Girl?

Addison Rae Used to Post TikTok Videos and Get Paid by Record Labels

Rae recollected her college journey when she was studying at Louisiana State University to become a broadcast journalist. She shared during an appearance at the New York Times’ Popcast (via Billboard) that she was getting paid by record labels. She only needed to post a video of herself dancing to the label’s artists’ songs on TikTok.

The He’s All That actress said, “I actually remember getting little brand deals from labels paying me to post when I was in college. They jumped on that really fast. I was like, ‘Oh, this is really interesting’ — that the music industry was really leaning on it.”

Co-host Jon Caramanica guessed that Rae was getting “hundreds of dollars” for his videos. But she revealed it was way lower than that: “A hundred bucks?! I wish; it was probably like $20. I actually remember being like, ‘Holy s–, $20!’”

She added that the payments were made via PayPal. “It was actually really sketch. I was like: ‘Did the $20 hit the PayPal yet?!’”

What’s Next for Her?

Now, Rae is not doing that side gig anymore, since becoming a social media personality, actress, and singer. Aside from the Netflix comedy He’s All That, she also starred in the horror film Thanksgiving. She is set to reprise her role in the sequel.