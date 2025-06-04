Justin Bieber Posts Cryptic Message Questioning Who Deserves What

Justin Bieber is raising eyebrows — and questions — with his latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, June 3, the singer shared a cryptic message on a purple background that seemed to call out the idea of deciding what others deserve.

“Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids,” the message read.

“Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have."

Bieber added his own sharp take:

“The audacity. That’s not your place. God decides what we deserve.”

He didn’t give any more context, and the meaning behind the post wasn’t clear. But that didn’t stop fans from trying to figure it out — or from sharing their thoughts.

Some fans offered support and encouragement, telling him they were “proud” of his growth or that he deserved “a break.” Others urged him to take a step back from social media, saying he seemed to be “crashing out again.”

But there were critics, too. A few commenters questioned his behavior, especially around his wife, Hailey Bieber. Some pointed out that Justin didn’t say much publicly when Hailey recently hit two major career milestones — the $1 billion sale of her beauty brand, rhode, to e.l.f. Cosmetics, and her first-ever Vogue cover.

Though Justin did reshare her business announcement in an Instagram carousel, he didn’t add any words. And while he originally posted photos from her Vogue shoot, his caption made some fans uneasy.

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” he wrote. “I told hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean.”

He followed it with an apology: “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

Later, that caption was deleted and replaced with four emojis: 🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹.

Despite the mixed signals, Justin has praised Hailey in the past. In Vogue, he said: “I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”

He also acknowledged the pressure she faces:

“She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion… She makes being a mom and wife look easy.”