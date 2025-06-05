ContestsEvents
Dua Lipa’s Book Club Service95 Spotlights Powerful Global Stories

Dua Lipa’s book club highlights global voices and themes, with extras like playlists, author interviews, and discussion guides.

Kayla Morgan
Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa is known around the world for her music, but she’s also passionate about something a little quieter—books.

In 2023, the singer launched a book club through her editorial platform, Service95. Each month, Lipa, selects a new title that supports the club’s mission of showcasing “diverse global voices, telling powerful stories spanning fiction, memoir and manifesto,” according to the website.

What sets her book club apart is the additional content she includes. Alongside each pick, readers get access to playlists, author interviews, and discussion guides. There’s also a section called Service95 Recommends, where Lipa shares even more of her personal favorite reads.

One of her featured selections is Widow Basquiat: A Love Story. While artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is widely known for his work in the 1980s, this book explores his personal relationship with Suzanne Mallouk, who was both his girlfriend and artistic muse. The story offers a look at their creative connection and the city that shaped them.

“As much as anything, this is a love letter to an almost mythical New York City that no longer exists,” Lipa says.

All of Lipa’s book club picks and related materials can be found on the Service95 site, encouraging readers to explore stories that reflect a wide range of voices and experiences.

Dua Lipa
Kayla MorganAuthor
