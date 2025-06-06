ContestsEvents
Sabrina Carpenter Spills the Tea Behind ‘Manchild’and Fans Are Living for It

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about the meaning of her new single “Manchild” and the chaotic, confusing fun of growing up.

Kayla Morgan
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sabrina Carpenter is giving fans everything they didn’t know they needed—sass, soul, and a sneak peek into her diary. On Thursday, June 5, the singer explained the meaning behind her new single, “Manchild,” and let’s just say…it’s personal.

In a post filled with cheeky behind-the-scenes photos, she dished: “I wrote ‘Manchild’ on a random Tuesday with Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff after finishing my sixth album, Short n’ Sweet. It ended up being the best random Tuesday of my life.”

Turns out, this wasn’t just a catchy track—it was therapy. Sabrina said writing it was “so fun,” but the song now represents so much more:

“This song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life.”

Now that’s relatable.

She went on to call the track:

“The song embodiment of a loving eye roll… like a never ending road trip in the summer! Hence why I wanted to give it to you now—so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!”

And of course, she gave a shoutout to the guys who inspired it all (intentionally or not):

“Thank you men for testing me!! 🐷🤍”

Fans were quick to crown her the queen of subtle (and not-so-subtle) shade. One top comment read:

“Sabrina be writing better diss tracks than rappers lmao 😭😭.”

In “Manchild,” Sabrina throws lyrical punches with a smile, singing over sweet melodies:

“Stupid / Or is it slow? / Maybe it's useless / But there's a cuter word for it, I know.”

“Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me? / F--- my life, won't you let an innocent woman be?”

Although she doesn’t name names, fans are talking. Many think it might be about her ex Barry Keoghan—the pair were first spotted together in December 2023 but seemingly split a year later.

Whether it’s heartbreak, healing, or just a good beat, “Manchild” is giving main character energy all summer long.

Sabrina Carpenter
Kayla Morgan
