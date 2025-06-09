Harry Reid Airport Rolls Out ‘What’s My Name’ Safety Campaign to Keep Rideshare Passengers Safe

Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport has announced an initiative intended to keep travelers safe from fraudulent rideshare drivers. The initiative, announced in partnership with the #WHATSMYNAME Foundation, recommends that travelers perform safety checks before traveling in a rideshare. Using the approach the foundation teaches rideshare drivers, travelers should ask, "What's my name?" to confirm the rideshare driver's identity.

After hearing recent reports of unlicensed operators trying to pick up passengers at the airport, the program was developed. New signs were put up at pickup areas at Terminals 1 and 3 with the SAMI acronym: Stay alert, Ask "What is my name?", Match the license plate and car make/model, and Inform a friend of your ride details.

Airport officials say this campaign is an essential step toward ensuring rideshare safety, especially as Harry Reid International serves tens of millions of travelers each year. "I think that is a great idea because then you know that you know them, and they know you," said Suzette Glynn, a traveler who was already following the recommended practice.

The #WHATSMYNAME Foundation was created by Seymour and Marci Josephson after their daughter, Samantha "Sami" Josephson, was tragically murdered by a fake rideshare driver in 2019 while attending college. Since then, the foundation has worked nationwide to promote rideshare safety awareness and prevent similar tragedies.

"We are deeply grateful to Harry Reid International Airport for their commitment to rideshare safety and for helping us honor Samantha's legacy in such a meaningful way," said Seymour and Marci Josephson, who continue to advocate for safe rideshare habits.