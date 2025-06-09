ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Join Us At The iCode Grand Opening

Join us for the Grand Opening of iCode Centennial Hills on Saturday, June 14th, from 11 am to 7 pm! Celebrate with a special ribbon cutting at 11:30 am featuring…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
iCode
iCode

Join us for the Grand Opening of iCode Centennial Hills on Saturday, June 14th, from 11 am to 7 pm! Celebrate with a special ribbon cutting at 11:30 am featuring Councilwoman Summers Armstrong. Enjoy free tours of their brand new facility and meet the team. Spin the prize wheel for exciting prizes—exclusive to same-day sign-ups! Enjoy raffle drawing for prizes and discounts, and a special appearance from Codie, the beloved mascot! Savor refreshing Hawaiian shaved ice from Meowee Meowee. Take advantage of promotional summer camp rates—this weekend only! Don’t miss the live broadcast with 102.7 FM on site. Mark your calendar—June 14th, iCode Centennial Hills Grand Opening! Click here to learn more.

Grand OpeningiCode
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of "Anyone But You" facing and looking right wearing a white gown.
102.7 VGSSydney Sweeney Turns Bathwater Into Sudsy Soap SensationKayla Morgan
A picture of The Arts Factory in the Arts District area of Las Vegas
102.7 VGSMidtown Las Vegas Breaks Ground on a Visionary Future in the Arts DistrictJennifer Eggleston
Order Online Now Or Visit Today!
102.7 VGSOrder Online Now Or Visit Today!Alex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect