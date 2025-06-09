Join Us At The iCode Grand Opening

Join us for the Grand Opening of iCode Centennial Hills on Saturday, June 14th, from 11 am to 7 pm! Celebrate with a special ribbon cutting at 11:30 am featuring Councilwoman Summers Armstrong. Enjoy free tours of their brand new facility and meet the team. Spin the prize wheel for exciting prizes—exclusive to same-day sign-ups! Enjoy raffle drawing for prizes and discounts, and a special appearance from Codie, the beloved mascot! Savor refreshing Hawaiian shaved ice from Meowee Meowee. Take advantage of promotional summer camp rates—this weekend only! Don’t miss the live broadcast with 102.7 FM on site. Mark your calendar—June 14th, iCode Centennial Hills Grand Opening! Click here to learn more.