Vegas Golden Knights’ Raffle Brings in $1.8M for Charities and Youth Hockey

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 21: Logan Thompson #36 of the Vegas Golden Knights helps Make-A-Wish kid Annabelle Hanson, 8, onto the ice as she joins the team for player introductions before their game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on January 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Capitals 6-2

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced a major fundraising milestone as they raised more than $1.8 million during the 2024-25 NHL season with their unique 51/49 Raffle. The 51/49 Raffle took place at all of the home games at T-Mobile Arena, where fans can buy a raffle ticket for a 51% chance to win the total pot, while the remaining 49%, or $1,805,470, will be donated to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

The money raised will support a range of charities in the Las Vegas area, including the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights youth hockey program.

The 51/49 Raffle, which has been a part of Golden Knights' home games to enhance fan experience and encourage community involvement, is back. While fans walked the arena, ticket sellers walked the concourse selling tickets, and the winner was announced in the third period.