Taylor Swift Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Taylor Swift might be known for writing hit songs, but when it comes to her safety, she’s making headlines for a whole different reason.

According to USA TODAY, the singer just got a temporary restraining order against a man who she says has been creeping way too close for comfort. The man, 45-year-old Brian Jason Wagner from Colorado, allegedly showed up at Swift’s home more than once this past year—and even claimed they had a personal connection (spoiler: they don’t).

On Monday, June 9, a Los Angeles judge gave Swift legal protection, banning Wagner from getting anywhere near her, her home, her car, or even her workplace. The restraining order is in place until a court hearing on June 30.

In her June 6 court filing, according to the outlet's report, Swift made it clear that this isn’t just about weird fan mail. “I do not share publicly where I reside and have never shared my address or the location of my Los Angeles residence with Mr. Wagner,” she explained. “Therefore, the fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family.”

Swift said Wagner showed up at her LA home on May 21 and May 22, insisting he needed to check on a “friend” (that friend supposedly being her—again, totally false). Her security team later told her Wagner had written her long, bizarre letters while he was in jail, claiming they had a romantic relationship and even making up wild stories about her private life.

That wasn’t all. Swift also reportedly said Wagner tried to reroute her mail to himself and somehow got his California driver’s license changed to show her home address. Security guard Alex Welch added that Wagner’s new license was actually mailed to Swift’s house—which is how her team found out what was going on.