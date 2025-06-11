Miley Cyrus Says She’s ‘Still So Insecure’ About Her Body After 2013 Memes

Even pop stars have tough days looking in the mirror.

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about body image struggles that have stuck with her since 2013 — yes, over a decade ago. On the June 9 episode of Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, the singer got real about how internet memes and harsh comments about her body still impact her today.

“People were putting my head on different, very unattractive things,” Miley said, remembering the online backlash after her bold 2013 MTV VMA performance with Robin Thicke.

That performance made headlines everywhere — and not always in a good way. The memes that followed weren’t just mean; they were personal. And Miley says the effect hasn’t worn off.

“I still see that when I put on a bathing suit to this day,” she admitted. “I wear very modest bathing suits.”

She explained that on a recent girls’ trip, she dressed differently from her friends.

“Everyone else had on a string bikini,” she said. “I was wearing shorts. I don’t even know if people wear tankinis anymore. I was wearing like a tank top.”

Host Monica Lewinsky tried to lighten the mood by jumping in with, “You’re bringing them back.”

Miley laughed and recalled her sister's reaction: “My sister goes, ‘You’re you, so this is cool. I guess this is in now. You’re making this cool. But, like, you know this is what a grandma wears to the beach.’”

That moment made something click for Miley: “It just hit me, like oh, I’m still so insecure about those memes about my body.”

But the body-shaming wasn’t the only thing that left a mark. Miley said her VMAs performance caused waves in her personal life too. "That was the time where I just got hit so hard and I was so embarrassed," she said.

The impact was so big, it even affected her family. "There was even a time where my brother and sister didn't want to go to school because of how humiliated they were to be related to me," she shared.

Miley, who has five siblings — Brandi, Trace, Christopher, Braison, and Noah — remembered one painful moment with her brother.

"He was saying, 'I don't judge you, but you could understand how hard it is for me to go to school, and you be my sister.' I was a hard sibling to have as a little girl, so I was like 'All right we're even.'"

That whole time, she said, was deeply difficult. "I lost everything during that time in my personal life because of the choices I was making professionally."

According to Miley, her relationships also suffered. "If I kept dressing or acting a certain way, my relationships fell apart," she said. "No one wanted to date me because they didn't want to be with a woman [whose] sexual expression part was not for them. It was like shared with the world."