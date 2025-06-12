Sabrina Carpenter’s New Album Sparks Debate Over Imagery and Intent

Sabrina Carpenter’s next chapter in music is already stirring major conversation — and not just about the songs.

On June 11, the singer revealed the title and release date for her upcoming seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, alongside the album’s eye-catching cover.

“My new album, Man’s Best Friend 🐾 is out on August 29, 2025,” Carpenter wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait for it to be yours x”

The post included a photo that appears to be the cover art: Carpenter is wearing a black dress and heels, kneeling on the ground in a pose resembling a dog. An unidentified person stands off-frame, pulling her by the hair.

The bold image immediately divided fans and social media users. Some felt the artwork was insensitive given current political issues, especially regarding women’s rights in the U.S.

“This just set us back about 5 decades,” said @uhhhlexa_.

“Excited for new music but this cover is a big no from me, dawg. In this political climate?? Girls, get up!” added @mgracegunderson.

However, many fans were quick to defend the artistic direction and express their excitement.

“SUMMER OF SABRINA FOR A SECOND YEAR IN A ROW,” said @aislinndalston.

“Sabrina is coming for album of the year, artist of the year, pop vocal album, all of it and I’m here for it 😍,” wrote @erik_osterberg.

Some also argued that the cover has a deeper meaning, criticizing the way public figures — especially women — are often viewed through a narrow or objectifying lens.

“For those of you who may lack critical thinking skills, the cover is clearly satirical with a deeper meaning, portraying how the public views her, believing she is just for the male gaze,” wrote @wickednewshub on X.

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has leaned into bold themes. Her 2024 breakout album Short n’ Sweet included lyrics and performances that embraced sexuality and confidence, such as the song "Juno", where she sings:

“Wanna try out some freaky positions?”

During performances of the song, Carpenter wore a sequined mini skirt and acted out one of those “freaky positions,” which some fans found empowering, while others thought it was too provocative or overly focused on appealing to men.

This type of debate isn’t new in pop music. When artists like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae, and Kesha express their sexuality through their work, they’re often met with both celebration and controversy.

For some, Carpenter’s latest move is another example of a pop star pushing creative boundaries. For others, it raises questions about timing, tone, and how women in the spotlight choose to express themselves.