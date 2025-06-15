Adele, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj enjoyed huge moments and events on June 15. These female pop superstars show endurance, creativity, and fun in their shows, delighting fans worldwide. June 15 also held the Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival for 2016 and 2024, with artists from varying genres, including Top 40, urban, and country.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 15 has witnessed several remarkable breakthroughs and milestones throughout Top 40 history:

Adele ends her highly popular Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. After some rescheduling, her show finally ended on June 15 after beginning on January 19, 2024. 1991: Pop diva Paula Abdul's "Rush Rush" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it remained for five consecutive weeks. At this time, this Paula Abdul song was the longest-running No. 1 song to stay on the charts since Madonna's "Like a Virgin."

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 15 saw Bonnaroo headliners and Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers:

Fans were thrilled to see Post Malone, Hozier, The National, and Zhu at the diverse Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. Country singers Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, and John Prine were additional performers. 2024: Pop star Olivia Rodrigo performed at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, as part of her GUTS World Tour. While Rodrigo is a pop superstar, she has had many legal troubles, facing several accusations of plagiarism, including songs by Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, Hayley Williams, and Joshua Farro.

Cardi B performed at The Coney Art Walls in Coney Island, New York. This outdoor venue features street art and a large stage for performances, surrounded by captivating art, dazzling lights, and an area to hold nearly 6,000 fans. 2024: Superstar Taylor Swift played at Anfield in Liverpool, England, as part of her massive The Eras Tour. This was a few months into her global tour, which started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and ended on Dec. 8, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From plagiarism accusations, copyright infringement, and album delays, Top 40 music faced its share of challenges on June 15:

Fans were a bit disappointed with Nicki Minaj delaying the release of her album Queen. The album was slated for a June 15 release date, then pushed to August 10, then to August 17, but was finally released on August 10 to the delight and confusion of her fans, known as Barbz. 2023: Several music publishers, including Sony Music Group and Universal Music Group, sued the social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, and its new owner, Elon Musk, for over $250 million for bulk copyright infringement.