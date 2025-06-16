Mariah Carey Faces Off With MrBeast in ‘Type Dangerous’ Video

ContestsEvents
Mariah Carey is back—and she’s not here to play it safe. In her bold new video for “Type Dangerous,” she shows that when it comes to love, she’s always been willing to take a risk. But if you cross her? She’s got no problem cutting things off with style.

“I’ve never been afraid of love / That’s why I like ’em dangerous,” Carey sings in the single, which dropped just a week before the video. Directed by Joseph Kahn, the visual opens with Carey in a sparkling gown, arriving like a queen prepared to deal with a series of men who just don’t measure up.

Across seven acts, she faces off with Mr. Player, Mr. Danger, Mr. Traitor, Mr. Racer, Mr. Dealer—and in a surprise final twist—YouTuber MrBeast. With the help of visual effects, Carey dispatches each one with flair.

“I don’t have time for the rigamarole,” she warns in the first verse. And she proves it.

The video adds fuel to the excitement around Carey’s rumored 16th studio album, MC16, which she’s been teasing. Earlier this spring, she marked the 20th anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi with a deluxe edition packed with remixes, bonus tracks, and rare cuts—reminding everyone that Mimi never misses a beat.

Mariah Carey
