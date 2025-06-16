If you’re ready for a night of dancing, energy, and unforgettable hits, 102.7 VGS has the hookup! We’re giving you the chance to Win Tickets to Pitbull: Vegas After Dark Residency at the brand-new Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, September 12, 2025.

This isn’t just another concert—this is Mr. Worldwide taking over the Vegas Strip with his signature sound, high-energy moves, and one of the most electric stage shows in the city. From "Timber" and "Time of Our Lives" to "Fireball" and "Feel This Moment," Pitbull will bring the party, and you could be right in the middle of it.

Here’s What You Could Win:

Two tickets to Pitbull: Vegas After Dark Residency

Live at BleauLive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Friday, September 12, 2025

Set inside the luxurious new Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the BleauLive Theater combines classic Vegas style with sleek, modern design. Pitbull's residency promises state-of-the-art visuals, live musicians, dynamic dancers, and the type of show that leaves you buzzing for days.

Picture this: you and your best friend, dancing in your seats (or out of them), surrounded by fans singing every word. You’re soaking in the glitz, the lights, the music—and making memories you’ll talk about every time a Pitbull song hits your playlist.

How to Enter:

Listen To Win with Aimee+Shawn, weekdays from 6AM – 10AM

with Aimee+Shawn, weekdays from Call 702-597-1027 when they tell you it's time!

Whether you’ve been a fan since “I Know You Want Me” or you just need a night out filled with nonstop music and energy, this is your chance to see one of the best performers of the last two decades in one of Vegas’ hottest new venues.

Listen To Win and get ready to go all in with Pitbull this September—only from 102.7 VGS.