Shakira is back—and this time, she’s taking over Allegiant Stadium. 102.7 VGS is giving you the chance to Win Tickets to Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on Saturday, June 28, 2025… and trust us, this is a night you want to be part of.

This marks Shakira’s first tour since 2018, and she’s returning with all the power, passion, and global energy fans have come to expect—and then some. Her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran shattered records and lit up playlists around the world. Now, she’s bringing it to life with a massive stadium show, right here in Vegas.

Here’s What You’ll Win:

Two tickets to Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran at Allegiant Stadium

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Imagine the lights going down, the crowd erupting, and Shakira stepping onto the stage to perform songs that have soundtracked your life—from the early hits to her newest anthems. Whether you’ve been listening since "Whenever, Wherever" or just discovered her through her latest record-breaking collab, this is your chance to experience it all, live.

You’ll be part of a high-energy, visually stunning show at one of the most incredible venues in the country. It’s the kind of night that makes you want to dance, sing your heart out, and remember who you are.

How to Enter:

Call Aimee+Shawn at 702-597-1027 when they tell you it's time!

This isn’t just a concert. It’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and the power of music—and you could be there for it all.

Listen to Win and get ready for a night you won’t forget.