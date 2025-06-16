ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets to Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Shakira is back—and this time, she’s taking over Allegiant Stadium. 102.7 VGS is giving you the chance to Win Tickets to Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on…

Taya Williams
Shakira

Shakira is back—and this time, she’s taking over Allegiant Stadium. 102.7 VGS is giving you the chance to Win Tickets to Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on Saturday, June 28, 2025… and trust us, this is a night you want to be part of.

This marks Shakira’s first tour since 2018, and she’s returning with all the power, passion, and global energy fans have come to expect—and then some. Her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran shattered records and lit up playlists around the world. Now, she’s bringing it to life with a massive stadium show, right here in Vegas.

Here’s What You’ll Win:

  • Two tickets to Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran at Allegiant Stadium
  • Saturday, June 28, 2025

Imagine the lights going down, the crowd erupting, and Shakira stepping onto the stage to perform songs that have soundtracked your life—from the early hits to her newest anthems. Whether you’ve been listening since "Whenever, Wherever" or just discovered her through her latest record-breaking collab, this is your chance to experience it all, live.

You’ll be part of a high-energy, visually stunning show at one of the most incredible venues in the country. It’s the kind of night that makes you want to dance, sing your heart out, and remember who you are.

How to Enter:

  • Call Aimee+Shawn at 702-597-1027 when they tell you it's time!

This isn’t just a concert. It’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and the power of music—and you could be there for it all.

Listen to Win and get ready for a night you won’t forget.

  • Dates of Contests: 6/16 - 6/20
  • How winners are selected: Caller 7
  • When the winner is selected: 6am - 10am
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 10
  • Prize description: two (2) tickets to Shakira at Allegiant Stadium
  • Prize value: $200
  • Prize provided by: LiveNation
Shakira
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
Aviators Las Vegas
102.7 VGSWin Tickets to the Aviators at the Las Vegas BallparkTaya Williams
PitBull
ContestsWin Tickets to Pitbull: Vegas After Dark ResidencyTaya Williams
☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Contests☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect