Win Tickets to the Aviators at the Las Vegas Ballpark

Summer nights, ballpark lights, and the crack of the bat—there’s nothing quite like a baseball game under the stars. 102.7 VGS wants to send you and the family to one of the best experiences in town with a family four-pack of tickets to see the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Whether you’re a lifelong baseball fan or just looking for a fun and affordable night out, this is the perfect way to kick off summer. Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin offers more than just baseball—it’s clean, modern, family-friendly, and packed with food, games, and excitement.

What You Could Win:

Four tickets to the Aviators game at Las Vegas Ballpark

Game Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

From the moment you walk into the stadium, you’ll feel the buzz. Grab a ballpark snack, let the kids check out the activities, and find your seats with an unbeatable view of the field. Watch the Aviators take on the competition while enjoying great weather, a vibrant atmosphere, and plenty of moments to cheer together as a family.

Whether it’s your first game or your fiftieth, there’s something special about hearing the crowd roar after a home run or catching a fly ball in the outfield stands.

Here’s How to Win:

Listen To Win with Aimee+Shawn, weekdays from 6AM – 10AM

with Aimee+Shawn, weekdays from Call 702-597-1027 when they give you the cue

Make memories, enjoy the summer evening, and experience one of the best family-friendly nights out in Vegas.

Listen To Win and get ready to enjoy the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark with 102.7 VGS – 90s to Now.