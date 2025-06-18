10 Unforgettable Moments That Made Us Love Anne Burrell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Chef Anne Burrell poses at Aperitivo presented by Mohegan Sun hosted by Anne Burrell during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One at Industry City on October 13, 2022 in the borough of Brooklyn, New York.

The famous fiery chef Anne Burrell died on Tuesday in her Brooklyn, N.Y. home, various media outlets report.

Anne Burrell was a comforting fixture in kitchens across America. Known for her innovative cooking techniques, infectious humor, and electrifying personality—crowned by her iconic spiky hairstyle—Anne left an indelible mark on food lovers everywhere.

The official cause of her death has not yet been released. NBC News reported that the New York Fire Department responded to a cardiac arrest call at her residence, though it was not confirmed whether it involved Anne herself.

Truly, Burrell's death was a shock and a pure tragedy to home cooks, professional chefs and foodies across the country. In fact, Burrell taught many of us the basics of cutting an onion, she gave us the confidence to whip up that "Marry Me Chicken Piccatta," and gave her audience a dose of comedy while teaching America how to cook. We loved her memorable one liners like, "BROWN FOOD TASTE GOOD."

Along with her iconic dishes, which include her perfectly crispy and cheesy potatoes au gratin, eggs benedict, her excellent meatballs and her comforting short ribs, we loved her wit. She created comforting dishes that used influences from Italy and Americana cuisine to make our taste buds buzz and our hearts melt.

As we celebrate and honor Anne Burrell’s life, here are 10 unforgettable moments that made America fall in love with this talented, powerful, and inspiring chef. Rest in peace, Anne, you will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

1. How To Cut an Onion

This easy and no-frills tutorial solidified the true and correct way to cut an onion. before this video, I never knew the "hairy" side of the onion kept everything together. She practically changed lives with this tutorial and made the art of cutting an onion much easier.

2. When Anne Burrell Taught Us How To Make The Dish That Won Over Her Husband

This Valentine's Day episode from Tamron Hall's talk show was a cute and warm-hearted feature piece. In this episode. Anne shares the secrets and must-do techniques behind her famous Chicken Picatta dish. This recipe is a beloved one from Anne Burrell and has been replicated by thousands of people.

3. Her Witty Liners On The Show "Worst Cooks In America"

The show "Worst Cooks in America" wouldn't be the same without Anne Burrell's funny commentary and fierce way of teaching. Her reactions to the dishes were priceless -- does anyone remember the orange chicken dyed with food coloring? You need to watch this funny compilation of her best and funniest moments.

4. Anne's Tropical Angel Food Cake

Anne Burrell took this light and airy cake to the next level with a bright, tropical flair. She served it with a zesty orange-mango sauce and a vibrant fruit medley that screams vacation on a plate. And in classic Anne fashion, the stiff peaks on the meringue? They looked just like her iconic spiky hairstyle—sweet, bold, and unforgettable.

5. Her Ability To Make "Hard Dishes" Simple and Easy

This recipe is the origin of her famous memeified line "Brown Food Taste Good." This pot roast tutorial is a beautiful recipe that turns a daunting slow-roast recipe into an easy-to-understand operation. The comments below this video echo sentiments of people that says "I used to make this all of the time," and "Simply delicious."

6. When Anne Went on Rachel Ray's Show

When Anne Burrell joined Rachael Ray on her talk show, it was pure kitchen magic. The two chefs shared laughs, playful banter, and even broke into a spontaneous “reduction dance” while Anne explained the technique. Their on-screen chemistry made the entire episode a joy to watch. Anne’s recipe—a quick, spicy, cheesy, and meaty pasta—is classic Burrell: bold, flavorful, and totally doable at home. Or as Rachael put it, “Come on, momma!”

This appetizer is holiday perfection—ideal for the office party, cozy family gatherings, or festive nights in with friends. Honestly, it's also the ultimate "girl dinner," and Anne had no shortage of fun ideas to elevate it even more. These stuffed dates are everything you'd expect from a signature Burrell dish: bold, crave-worthy flavor, a dash of tradition, and effortlessly quick to make.

8. Even for the Worst Cooks, Anne's Way of Teaching Is Memorable

Leading the Red Team, Anne guides her recruits through the art of making elevated macaroni and cheese—loaded with crispy pancetta and a rich blend of cheeses like Gruyere, Fontina, and Parmesan. Along the way, she breaks down essential cooking techniques, turning kitchen rookies into confident home cooks, one flavorful step at a time.

9. Anne Burrell’s Heart Shines Just as Bright as Her Cooking Skills



Anne’s energy isn’t just contagious—it’s transformative. In this touching clip from The Drew Barrymore Show, Anne surprises Latrice McArthur, a dedicated chef and nonprofit founder who uses food to uplift and empower her community. What starts as a heartwarming shout-out turns into a powerful moment, as Anne offers to personally help Latrice in the kitchen. It’s a reminder that Anne’s passion for food is matched only by her love for people—and it’s one of the many reasons America adores her.

10. Anne's Love for Life!

Step inside Anne Burrell’s artistically decorated loft in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, where her signature blend of urban farmhouse style meets vibrant personality. The open, welcoming space is filled with cozy charm, pops of color, and a rooftop garden that offers a peaceful escape from the city buzz. With fresh ingredients picked straight from her garden, Anne shows us how to make a bright, flavorful tomato bruschetta. Her energy and joy for life are so infectious, you can feel it in every corner of her home—and in every bite she creates. Her love for life shines through in her cooking style and radiant smile.