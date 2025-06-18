TikTok Queen is Going Global: Addison Rae Announces World Tour Across North America, Europe and Australia

Addison Rae is going on a world tour! She’s taking her glitter, glam, and girl power to North America, Europe, and Australia and is officially crossing continents, hearts, and time zones. Who would have thought that the social media personality who started getting paid $20 by record labels to post a video of herself dancing to the label’s artists’ songs on TikTok, is now a pop icon about to go on a world tour? The glow-up is immaculate.

Billboard reported that the “Diet Pepsi” singer will embark on her first world tour. The Addison Tour will kick off on August 26 at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, and end on November 17 at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia. The tour is in support of her debut studio album, Addison, released earlier this month. The album’s release was preceded by five singles: "Diet Pepsi", "Aquamarine", "High Fashion", "Headphones On", and "Fame Is a Gun." It reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Check out the complete tour dates below.

August 26: National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

August 28: Manchester Academy, Manchester, England

August 30: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England

September 2: L’Olympia, Paris, France

September 4: Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

September 5: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

September 7: Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

September 8: Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

September 22: ACL Live, Austin, TX

September 25: South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

September 27: The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN

September 28: The Eastern, Atlanta, GA

September 30: The Anthem, Washington, DC

October 1: Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

October 5: Roadrunner, Boston, MA

October 7: The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

October 8: Rebel, Toronto, ON

October 10: Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

October 13: Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

October 16: Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

October 19: The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

November 11: Forum, Melbourne, Australia

November 14: The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia

November 17: Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia