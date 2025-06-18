Ariana Grande’s Beloved Nonna Passes at 99
If you’ve ever listened to an Ariana Grande song and heard a wise, loving voice giving grandma-level advice, that was Nonna. Sadly, Ariana’s grandmother — Marjorie Grande, lovingly known as…
If you've ever listened to an Ariana Grande song and heard a wise, loving voice giving grandma-level advice, that was Nonna. Sadly, Ariana’s grandmother — Marjorie Grande, lovingly known as “Nonna” to Ari and fans alike — has passed away at the age of 99.
On June 17, Ariana shared the news on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of Marjorie as a young woman along with a touching message from the family:
“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away.”
The statement continued:
“Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks. We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.”
Nonna wasn’t just family — she was famous in the Ariana fandom. Whether it was popping up in adorable Instagram videos or watching her granddaughter shine from the audience of The Tonight Show in 2016, she was always cheering Ari on.
She even left her mark on the music world! Nonna became the oldest person ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to her sweet voice featured in “Ordinary Things,” a track from Ariana’s 2024 Eternal Sunshine album. Ariana proudly posted a photo of her grandma holding her Hot 100 plaque and wrote:
“Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100. We love and thank you.”
Even though she’s gone, Nonna’s wisdom lives on. Just listen to the end of “Ordinary Things,” where she gives this timeless advice about love and relationships:
“Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight … That’s the worst thing to do, don’t ever, ever do that. And if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, you’re in the wrong place — get out.”