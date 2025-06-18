ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ariana Grande’s Beloved Nonna Passes at 99

If you’ve ever listened to an Ariana Grande song and heard a wise, loving voice giving grandma-level advice, that was Nonna. Sadly, Ariana’s grandmother — Marjorie Grande, lovingly known as…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Lani Grande, Marjorie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Joan Grande perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

If you've ever listened to an Ariana Grande song and heard a wise, loving voice giving grandma-level advice, that was Nonna. Sadly, Ariana’s grandmother — Marjorie Grande, lovingly known as “Nonna” to Ari and fans alike — has passed away at the age of 99.

On June 17, Ariana shared the news on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of Marjorie as a young woman along with a touching message from the family:

“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away.”

The statement continued:

“Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks. We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.”

Nonna wasn’t just family — she was famous in the Ariana fandom. Whether it was popping up in adorable Instagram videos or watching her granddaughter shine from the audience of The Tonight Show in 2016, she was always cheering Ari on.

She even left her mark on the music world! Nonna became the oldest person ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to her sweet voice featured in “Ordinary Things,” a track from Ariana’s 2024 Eternal Sunshine album. Ariana proudly posted a photo of her grandma holding her Hot 100 plaque and wrote:

“Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100. We love and thank you.”

Even though she’s gone, Nonna’s wisdom lives on. Just listen to the end of “Ordinary Things,” where she gives this timeless advice about love and relationships:

“Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight … That’s the worst thing to do, don’t ever, ever do that. And if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, you’re in the wrong place — get out.”

Ariana Grande
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Supreme Court Turns Down Ed Sheeran Copyright Case, Leaving Music Rights Battle Unsettled
MusicSupreme Court Turns Down Ed Sheeran Copyright Case, Leaving Music Rights Battle UnsettledQueen Quadri
TikTok Cover Song Gets Illinois Singer Surprise Performance with Ed Sheeran in London
MusicTikTok Cover Song Gets Illinois Singer Surprise Performance with Ed Sheeran in LondonQueen Quadri
Addison Rae attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History
MusicTikTok Queen is Going Global: Addison Rae Announces World Tour Across North America, Europe and AustraliaYvette Delacruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect