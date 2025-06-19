ContestsEvents
Iconic Bronze Statue From Strip Heads to Downtown Las Vegas

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCT 28, 2015: View of Fremont Street with vintage lit Vegas sign in Las Vegas Nevada.
Royalty Free via Getty Images

The iconic Crazy Girls statue, long considered a symbol of Las Vegas showgirl culture, is returning to public view. First unveiled in 1997 at the Riviera Hotel and Casino to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Crazy Girls revue, the bronze sculpture quickly became a popular photo spot and good-luck charm, thanks in part to its cheeky design.

Created from a 1994 promotional photo featuring dancers posing with their backsides out, the statue was made using molds taken from the actual performers. “They put baby oil all over us, then cotton, then whatever the mold was made out of,” Angela Sampras-Stabile told Casino.org. “We had to stand completely still until it dried. One of the girls actually fainted and broke the mold, and we had to start all over.”

When the Riviera closed in 2015, Planet Hollywood acquired the statue and continued displaying it until the Crazy Girls show ended in 2021. It was then placed in storage — until now.

On June 25, the statue will be transported by motorcade to its new home: Circa Las Vegas. The official unveiling will take place two days later, on June 27, at the entrance to Circa's rooftop Legacy Club, where guests will once again be able to rub it for good luck.

Over time, the statue has gained a reputation as one of the most frequently rubbed icons in Vegas, even surpassing Cleopatra's Barge. A persistent rumor suggests one of the dancers represented is transgender — a belief tied to Jahna Steele, a former Crazy Girls performer who was fired in the 1990s following public scrutiny after coming out as transgender. However, the statue was created after her departure, and she is not among the models used for it.

Circa Las Vegas continues its tradition of preserving Vegas history, already home to the famous Vegas Vickie neon cowgirl sign in its lobby.

Circa Resort and CasinoDowntown VegasFremont StreetVegas History
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
