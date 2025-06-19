Las Vegas Heat Wave Has Mechanics Warning About Tire Safety

With the massive heat wave stretching temperatures upwards of 100 degrees, mechanics in Las Vegas want to alert car drivers about the dangers of extreme heat to their vehicle tires. Heat can make the tire rubber dry out, and this will cause cracks to form along the side walls of tires. This condition can lead to severe tire separation and blowouts if left untreated.

Ken Hartig, a service adviser at Wally's Precision Auto Care, reports a noticeable uptick in customers dealing with tire-related issues as summer conditions intensify. “We see a good number of cars. We inspect the tires every time the cars come in for any type of service, and we do find quite a few with excessive cracking,” Hartig said.

Mechanics explain that moisture loss in tire rubber, compounded by underinflation and heavy vehicle loads, puts additional strain on tires during hot weather. According to Hartig, all drivers should make a commitment to checking tire pressure and maintaining proper tire pressure to lower their risk of a sudden failure while driving.

On top of checking tire pressure, experts recommend periodic tire rotations, checking tires for observable damage to the sidewall, and checking to see that the vehicle's alignment is within the manufacturer's specifications. Parking in shaded areas and reducing unnecessary weight in vehicles are also simple ways to reduce long-term wear and tear.