Las Vegas Puts Up New Traffic Lights to Make Busy Intersection Safer and Smoother

The Clark County Public Works Department officially activated new traffic signals at the intersection of Amigo Street and Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on June 12, 2025. The project, launched in February, was designed to address safety concerns and improve traffic efficiency at a junction that sees an average of 21,000 vehicles each day.

In addition to the new traffic signals, a highway infrastructure project also implemented other infrastructural improvements in the highway area, including lighting enhancements, new signage, new sidewalks and sidewalk ramps, and curb and gutter upgrades. Some roadway sections were paved for smoother and safer travel.

Concrete islands were installed on Amigo Street to enhance safety and traffic control. These are designed to help slow down vehicles and aid in traffic control, especially at intersections and points of turning.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, a strong advocate for the project, praised the activation of the signal as a crucial step for local safety. "This signal is critically important to the immediately impacted residents who helped advocate for it and to all who utilize this intersection. I hope with this new traffic safety measure in place, neighbors will feel better protected as they use this roadway, whether they are driving, biking, or walking," he stated.