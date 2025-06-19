ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Puts Up New Traffic Lights to Make Busy Intersection Safer and Smoother

The Clark County Public Works Department officially activated new traffic signals at the intersection of Amigo Street and Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on June 12, 2025. The project, launched…

Jennifer Eggleston
Yellow traffic light with a green signal illuminated, set against a clear blue sky. Concept of future coming, traffic control, and road safety. 3D Rendering
Royalty Free via Getty Images

The Clark County Public Works Department officially activated new traffic signals at the intersection of Amigo Street and Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on June 12, 2025. The project, launched in February, was designed to address safety concerns and improve traffic efficiency at a junction that sees an average of 21,000 vehicles each day.

In addition to the new traffic signals, a highway infrastructure project also implemented other infrastructural improvements in the highway area, including lighting enhancements, new signage, new sidewalks and sidewalk ramps, and curb and gutter upgrades. Some roadway sections were paved for smoother and safer travel.

Concrete islands were installed on Amigo Street to enhance safety and traffic control. These are designed to help slow down vehicles and aid in traffic control, especially at intersections and points of turning.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, a strong advocate for the project, praised the activation of the signal as a crucial step for local safety. "This signal is critically important to the immediately impacted residents who helped advocate for it and to all who utilize this intersection. I hope with this new traffic safety measure in place, neighbors will feel better protected as they use this roadway, whether they are driving, biking, or walking," he stated.

The project is part of Clark County's ongoing efforts to address transportation safety and accessibility in the growing residential areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

NDOTPublic SafetyTraffic
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: June 20 – June 22
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: June 20 – June 22Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS - JANUARY 12: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) (L) and McCarran International Airport Deputy Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis appear at a news conference after touring a new terminal under construction at McCarran International Airport January 12, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD 2.4 billion Terminal 3 is now 50 percent completed. When it opens in 2012, it will allow the airport to handle up to 53 million passengers per year. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Airport Boss to Step Down After 28-Year CareerJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCT 28, 2015: View of Fremont Street with vintage lit Vegas sign in Las Vegas Nevada.
Local NewsIconic Bronze Statue From Strip Heads to Downtown Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect