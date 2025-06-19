ContestsEvents
Nevada Gets Its First CAR T-Cell Therapy, Opening Doors for Future Children’s Hospital

MountainView Hospital has become the first hospital in Nevada to provide both CAR T-cell therapy and allogeneic stem cell transplants, indicating a significant advancement in cancer care in the state….

Doctor checking girl
MountainView Hospital has become the first hospital in Nevada to provide both CAR T-cell therapy and allogeneic stem cell transplants, indicating a significant advancement in cancer care in the state.

The CAR T-cell therapy and the allogeneic stem cell transplants will now be available in Nevada as part of the newly opened Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program, which will deliver life-saving options to patients who previously would have had to travel out of state for the newest treatments.

“At least half, if not more, of people who get diagnoses like acute leukemia, myeloma, are not able to leave the state, and so they are left with just the outcome that they would get with standard therapies. And that's frequently not curative, so it's a huge deal,” explained Dr. Carolyn Mulroney, Medical Director of the program.

The program operates from a new 12,000-square-foot facility at MountainView Day Hospital, staffed by transplant and oncology specialists recruited from across the country. It has already proven transformative for patients like Aryanna Scott Brewer, a Las Vegas mother who was diagnosed with blood cancer during pregnancy. After undergoing chemotherapy and radiation without success, she entered remission through CAR T-cell therapy.

Her daughter, Ruby Rae, was born prematurely at one pound and three ounces. After spending 442 days in the hospital, Ruby is now home and continuing to recover.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. Brewer's husband, Scott Brewer, continues to travel out of state due to a lack of local pediatric oncology specialists. “Every two weeks, I am going back and forth to California… You miss out on a lot. I missed a couple holidays, a couple of birthdays,” he recounted.

Looking to the future, Intermountain Health has announced plans for a $1 billion, 150-bed children's hospital in Las Vegas, scheduled to open in 2030. The facility is expected to strengthen the region's pediatric healthcare services and reduce the need for families to seek care in neighboring states.

