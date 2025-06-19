Stoney’s Rockin’ Country Moving to Sunset Station in 2026

Stoney's Rockin' Country, a staple of Las Vegas nightlife, is set to close its current location at the end of 2025, but the beloved brand isn't going far. A new, expanded venue is coming to the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson, Nevada, with construction scheduled to begin in August 2025 and an anticipated opening in 2026. The move marks a significant step forward for Porchlight Hospitality, which owns the Stoney's brand.

“We're thrilled to bring the spirit of country music and expand our footprint with the opening of Stoney's inside Sunset Station,” said Paul Lowden, president of Porchlight Hospitality.

The new venue will cover 19,000 square feet and has a separate live-performance stage, a mechanical bull, and several VIP areas for private parties and special events. The Henderson location will also have everything you can expect from the brand, including nightly live country music, DJs, themed events, and dance lessons, allowing both long-time friends and those new to the brand to experience the vision.

This benchmark succeeds Stoney's North Forty debut at Santa Fe Station in northwest Las Vegas in 2023. This venue was the first piece of a planned regional expansion, and it increased the brand's exposure all the way to the Stoney's name. The Sunset Station venue will continue to grow the brand position as the premier venue for country music fans throughout the Las Vegas area.

Since originally launching, Stoney's Rockin' Country has built a loyal following and has received national attention, including a campaign rally for former president Donald Trump in 2023. The site's move to Henderson, conveniently next to the brand new Station Casino, makes sense, as Station Casinos has been working on improving local entertainment in Southern Nevada.