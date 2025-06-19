Terry Fator to Take Stage with Las Vegas Philharmonic, No Puppets in Sight

Terry Fator, the renowned ventriloquist, impressionist, and Las Vegas headliner, will perform alongside the Las Vegas Philharmonic on June 21 in a unique one-night-only concert titled In My Own Voice: An Intimate Evening with Terry Fator. The performance will be held at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas.

This occasion is an extraordinary milestone: the anniversary of Fator's successful residency at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower with comedy, puppets, and singing. But this performance will provide a different experience. For one night, Fator will put away the puppets and use his own voice to present programmed selections of Broadway showstoppers, American standards, and original songs.

"There are two Terry Fators. One is the headliner at The Strat; the ventriloquist and impressionist called the man of 100 voices. And then there is the one who can sing Broadway showstoppers, American standards and his own original songs brilliantly (while actually moving his lips!). This is Terry Fator, who joins the Las Vegas Philharmonic in concert as you've never seen him before. In His Own Voice," organizers shared.

Fator, who first rose to national fame as the winner of America's Got Talent in 2007, has since earned acclaim as one of the most versatile entertainers in the country. Known as "the man with a hundred voices," he has built a career on seamlessly blending ventriloquism and music.

Although Fator's primary focus for the evening is solo vocals, he has included a promotional appearance by his legendary puppet Winston the Impersonating Turtle, which injects an element of hilarious nostalgia that recognizes his roots. The dual representation of who Fator is and what he does showcases the full breadth of his wealth of skills, while also showing the difference between the pro ventriloquist and the well-earned accolades as a singer.