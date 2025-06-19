The Best Day Trip in Nevada

While long vacations can be fun and relaxing, taking a day trip offers a quick and exciting way to spend some downtime and see a new place, without spending as much as one would on a full vacation. Plus, day trips can be the perfect activity for the weekend. If it's a Saturday day trip, then Sunday can be a day to recuperate from all the activity before work kicks back in on Monday. Now, one day trip in the state is getting highlighted as one of the best in the United States.

The Most Rewarding Day Trip in Nevada

Day trips and tours are really gaining steam. According to Skift, "Day tours are a common yet growing trend, highlighting the need for diverse, immersive experiences offered at competitive prices to attract customers." Skift's reports shows that "attractions play a pivotal role" in day tours and trips, "with 27% of travelers choosing day tours to explore new places," plus nature and adventure tours topping the tally "of preferred experiences, closely followed by cultural and sightseeing tours."

The crew at Reader's Digest has put together a roster of the best day trips in the country. "Sometimes the best adventures are just a short drive away and can be completed in 24 hours or less," they note, which totally makes sense. They add that "whether you're looking for a scenic drive, a gorgeous hike, or a trip through history, these activities will have you back in your own bed when the day is over." Plus, for those who don't like to fly, day trips are ideal.