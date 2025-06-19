Vegas Vegan Chain Tacotarian Lands Spot on Top 100 Fast-Casual List, Eyes Nationwide Expansion

Tacotarian, a vegan restaurant brand with Latin and women-owned leadership, formally announces the launch of its national franchise program, opening the door to a new chapter of growth for this restaurant concept. Launched in 2018 by two husband-and-wife founder teams, Tacotarian is a Las Vegas-based eats brand that fuses authentic Mexican flavors with fun and innovative plant-based ingredients, gaining a cult following for its "largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe."

This news comes at a time when food consumers are increasingly inquiring about the sustainability and healthiness of their eating habits, giving Tacotarian the ability to grow its mission-based operating model. Tacotarian has six locations, in Las Vegas and San Diego, and can now expand its footprint by franchising. All franchisees will be provided with comprehensive operational and marketing support, enabling them to stay aligned with Tacotarian's mission and values.

Tacotarian's franchises will be growing a business, which will also create opportunities for Tacotarian to make a meaningful impact in building community, encouraging sustainability, and increasing access to plant-based food.

The announcement comes after Tacotarian, which recently received significant recognition, had its name added to Fast Casual's 2024 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list alongside Chipotle and Sweetgreen. Notably, Tacotarian is the only fully vegan brand on that list, showcasing the brand's growth within the fast-casual industry.

"Being recognized alongside some of the biggest names in the industry is incredibly validating," said co-founder Kristen Corral. "As a mission-driven brand, it means the world to be seen not just as a vegan restaurant, but as a force in fast-casual overall."