Avril Lavigne Covers Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” at North Carolina Show

At her Raleigh stop on the Greatest Hits Tour, Avril Lavigne put her spin on Taylor Swift's iconic "Love Story." The crowd went wild as she stripped down Swift's hit to bare acoustics on Tuesday, June 17.

Fans caught the moment on video and posted clips to X. The stark contrast between her raw take and Swift's polished original sparked online controversy, from the footage PopBase captured and posted on X.

"Pop-punk meets fairytale, this crossover is everything!" wrote one fan on X, as reported by Parade. Others marveled at how she transformed the sweet ballad into something fresh and new. "Somehow it slaps," posted another viewer, struck by the unexpected match.

Some fans were just in awe of both artists and admired the performance. One wrote, "A queen singing a song by another queen," while another user excitedly commented, "Need both of them to collab. My two favorite artists ever."

The mutual admiration between these artists runs deep. When Lavigne dropped her 2022 album, Love Sux, Swift sent flowers with a note: "Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you. Your forever fan, Taylor." Lavigne shared the sweet story on PEOPLE.

Back in 2015, they shared the stage when Swift invited her as a guest star on Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour. Lavigne stepped up to sing "Complicated" together. She later recalled the event to The Nerd Stash: "That meant so much to me. She's an incredible artist and songwriter, she's such a sweet person and has accomplished so much."

The night blazed through Lavigne's biggest hits, too. She'll keep the music going across North America until June 29 in Canada. Later in October, you can catch her at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.