Beyoncé Shocks Paris Crowd by Bringing Out Miley Cyrus for Surprise Duet

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/ Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter opened her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour with a memorable moment in Paris — a surprise performance with fellow artist and collaborator Miley Cyrus.

The tour launched on June 19 at the Stade de France, where fans packed the stadium to see the singer take the stage. Beyoncé began the show around 8:56 p.m. local time, telling the crowd:

“Paris, France, I have to say I’m very grateful to be on the stage. We have a very special show for y’all.”

That special moment came when she welcomed Miley Cyrus to the stage for their first-ever live performance of “II Most Wanted,” the country duet featured on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album.

“I love y’all so much. I’m super excited because I wanted to do something very special for you guys,” Beyoncé told the crowd. “Give it up. I’m so grateful to sing with you Ms. Miley Cyrus.”

Both artists wore matching gold outfits, exchanging smiles and a cheek kiss before beginning the song. Their performance follows a major recognition at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where the duo won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the track.

This Paris show marked the first stop on Beyoncé’s nine-city tour, which will continue across the U.S. and Europe. The tour is scheduled to wrap up in Las Vegas on July 26.

