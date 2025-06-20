Netflix to Launch Massive Entertainment Hub in Las Vegas

Netflix announced the launch of immersive, permanent “Netflix House” venues — spanning over 100,000 square feet each — in Philadelphia (King of Prussia Mall) and Dallas (Galleria Dallas) in late 2025, with a third location planned for the Las Vegas Strip in 2027.

Each venue will blend entertainment, retail, and dining, showcasing merchandise and themed food and drinks inspired by popular Netflix hits, including Wednesday, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and One Piece.

“This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you've been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession,” said Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee during the Cannes Lions presentation. “Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can't get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste,” she added.

Each Netflix House will offer immersive adventures — from Squid Game: Survive the Trials in Dallas and Stranger Things: Escape the Dark to Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts, One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit, VR games, mini-golf, a game room, and a Tudum theater for screenings and fan events. Netflix Bites restaurants will feature story-driven food and cocktails.

The sites represent a strategic leap toward experiential entertainment and promote active involvement and social interaction among fans. Netflix is currently recruiting for both the Philadelphia and Dallas venues, allowing fans to work side by side with their favorite characters from hit shows. Local artists will create one-of-a-kind sculptures and murals for the Philadelphia and Dallas venues, adding local flavor.