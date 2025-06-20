Win Tickets to The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Get ready for a night that’s going to light up your summer! 102.7 VGS is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see global superstar The Weeknd at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Known for his cinematic sound and unforgettable live performances, The Weeknd is bringing his record-shattering After Hours Til Dawn Tour to Las Vegas—and this is your shot to be there. Picture it: the stadium packed with thousands of fans, the stage glowing under the Vegas sky, and that unmistakable voice filling the night air as you sing along to every lyric of “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Die for You.”

Whether you're going with your bestie, your sister, or making it a much-needed night out, this is the kind of show you'll talk about for years.

Here’s how to win:

Listen to Aimee + Shawn on 102.7 VGS

Tune in weekdays from 6AM–10AM

Be ready to call 702-597-1027 when you hear the cue

Prize Details:

Two tickets to The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn

Live at Allegiant Stadium on July 5, 2025

With a voice that’s topped charts across the world and a stage presence that’s pure electricity, The Weeknd delivers a live experience you don’t want to miss. This is more than just a concert—it’s a full-on stadium spectacle that blends R&B, pop, and larger-than-life production.

So if you're ready to dance, sing, and feel every beat of the night…