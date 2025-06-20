ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Get ready for a night that’s going to light up your summer! 102.7 VGS is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see global superstar The…

Taya Williams
The Weeknd

Get ready for a night that’s going to light up your summer! 102.7 VGS is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see global superstar The Weeknd at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Known for his cinematic sound and unforgettable live performances, The Weeknd is bringing his record-shattering After Hours Til Dawn Tour to Las Vegas—and this is your shot to be there. Picture it: the stadium packed with thousands of fans, the stage glowing under the Vegas sky, and that unmistakable voice filling the night air as you sing along to every lyric of “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Die for You.”

Whether you're going with your bestie, your sister, or making it a much-needed night out, this is the kind of show you'll talk about for years.

Here’s how to win:

  • Listen to Aimee + Shawn on 102.7 VGS
  • Tune in weekdays from 6AM–10AM
  • Be ready to call 702-597-1027 when you hear the cue

Prize Details:

  • Two tickets to The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn
  • Live at Allegiant Stadium on July 5, 2025

With a voice that’s topped charts across the world and a stage presence that’s pure electricity, The Weeknd delivers a live experience you don’t want to miss. This is more than just a concert—it’s a full-on stadium spectacle that blends R&B, pop, and larger-than-life production.

So if you're ready to dance, sing, and feel every beat of the night…

  • Dates of Contests: 6/23 - 6/27
  • How winners are selected: Caller 7
  • When the winner is selected: 6am - 10am
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 10
  • Prize description: two (2) tickets to The Weeknd at Allegiant Stadium
  • Prize value: $200
  • Prize provided by: LiveNation
The Weeknd
Taya Williams
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
