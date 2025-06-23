Morgan Wallen Brings Out Drake & Roger Clemens for Epic Houston Entrance
Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem tour kept the surprises coming during night two of his Houston stop on Saturday (June 21).
After kicking things off Friday with special guests NFL legend Andre Johnson and Houston businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, Wallen raised the bar even higher for the second show at NRG Stadium.
As his song “Broadway Girls” featuring Lil Durk played, Wallen walked onto the stage wearing a black Kid Rock T-shirt—joined by rap star Drake and baseball great Roger Clemens. The crowd cheered as Clemens handed Wallen a custom baseball jersey, while Drake, wearing denim, appeared to take a sip from a flask. The moment was shown on the jumbotron and quickly spread on social media.
Wallen also posted the walkout on Instagram, using Drake’s 2011 track “Under Ground Kings” as the soundtrack. He captioned it, “All summer long.” Diplo commented, “Man can’t be stopped.”
Wallen and Drake have teamed up before. In 2023, Wallen appeared in the opening scene of Drake’s “You Broke My Heart” music video, part of the Scary Hours edition of For All the Dogs.
Wallen’s high-profile entrances have become a regular part of his shows, with past surprise guests like Travis Kelce, Peyton Manning, Troy Aikman, and Tom Brady.
The two Houston concerts launched Wallen’s 20-date tour, which runs through September 13 and includes 10 cities across the U.S. His next stop is Madison, Wisconsin, for a two-night performance on June 28–29. Tour openers include Koe Wetzel, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and Thomas Rhett.