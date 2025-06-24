Las Vegas City Council Votes 6-1 Against Westside Casino Development

On June 18, the Las Vegas City Council voted 6-1 to halt the controversial hotel-casino project 'Harlem Nights' that was proposed for the Historic Westside. The decision came at the end of a contentious meeting that sparked backlash from the community, threats of litigation, and heated exchanges between officials and residents.

Mayor Shelley Berkley, who cast the lone vote in support of the proposal, nonetheless criticized the lack of local involvement. "You and I have had numerous opportunities to talk about it — it is a very exciting project, but from the first time we talked about this when I was a candidate to now, there has been very little progress on bringing the community into this proposal," Berkley said.

The project, proposed by developer Shlomo Meiri, underwent a variety of design revisions, ultimately lowering the height of the project from 60 to 22 stories. However, it still failed to conform to the city's land-use regulations because the redesign exceeded the area's allowable height of seven stories. City staff and the Planning Commission had both recommended denial.

Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong opposed the proposal, calling it a "behemoth" unfit for the under-two-acre site. Residents echoed concerns about increased traffic and displacement. "To bring a structure like this in the middle of a tiny neighborhood is ridiculous," said one local resident. "How are you going to compensate these people because, eventually, they are going to have to be displaced and moved out."

The development was to include 207 hotel rooms and 336 apartment units, and Meiri argued it would serve as an "anchor" for revitalization. He also warned that he would not renew the area's only unrestricted gaming license, which expires in September if the project were to fail.

Tensions flared when Meiri interrupted a council member and was warned by Mayor Berkley that he would be removed from the meeting. He exited early, later threatening to sue the city and alleging that competing casino operators influenced the council's vote.