The Weeknd Scraps Las Vegas July 4 Show Over Production Problems, Fans Left Waiting for Refunds

The Weeknd has canceled his July 4 concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas due to production load-in issues, disappointing tens of thousands of fans. An estimated 60,000 ticket holders received confirmation of the cancellation via email, with the message stating, “The artist team is actively looking for potential dates to possibly reschedule this show. Should a new date be confirmed, you will be the first to know.” Ticketmaster noted that refunds will be issued to the original method of payment within 14 to 21 days.

The cancellation was officially posted on Ticketmaster's event page, but The Weeknd has yet to address the issue publicly on social media. While the July 4 show will not proceed, his July 5 performance at Allegiant Stadium remains scheduled, and he is also expected to perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from June 25 to 29 before continuing to Canada and Philadelphia later in July.

Frustration is growing online, as many fans have arranged travel plans around the event. “I specifically scheduled my trip to LV for next week and was planning on going to this show and come back on Saturday,” wrote Reddit user SubstantialRaise6479, echoing concerns from other concertgoers about nonrefundable expenses.

The cancellation happens as The Weeknd continues to ride the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which began its North American leg in May 2025 and will run through September. The tour supports his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which he released earlier this year with collaborations from Travis Scott and Lana Del Rey.