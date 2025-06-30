102.7 VGS Coolest Summer Ever: Win A New HVAC

ContestsEvents
Taya Williams
Coolest Summer Ever

Summer is here, which means your AC unit is working overtime!

But, we all know that brutal Vegas heat often leaves your AC unit in disarray after a few summertime seasons. Well, 102.7 VGS wants to cool YOU off this summer by making your dreams of the perfect indoor climate come true.

We've teamed up Bob's Repair AC And Solar Experts to give YOU the "Coolest Summer Ever!"

We're choosing 5 winners to snag a family four pack to LEGOLAND California Resort. Each LEGOLAND winner will then qualify to WIN a BRAND NEW HVAC Unit from Bob's Repair AC And Solar Experts!

If you're in the market for a new HVAC Unit then check out Bob's Repair AC And Solar Experts' AMAZING coupons and service offers. Click here to see their services, specials, and so much more.

How Does This Work?

Each entrant must submit an essay up to 250 words describing why the entrant and their household deserves to win the Grand Prize, and a photo showing the current state of the entrant and their household’s HVAC unit!

Photos must be in gif, jpeg, jpg, or png and may not be larger than 500 MB.

Enter below now for your chance to win a BRAND NEW HVAC Unit to keep your family cool all summer long!

Taya Williams
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
