ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

From Soulful to Showstopper: Sam Smith’s Performance Glow-Up

When Sam Smith first sang Stay With Me, the world paused to feel their heartbreak. Now, more than a decade later, that same song has transformed — and it’s not…

Kayla Morgan
Sam Smith performs onstage at The Kia Forum on August 31, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When Sam Smith first sang Stay With Me, the world paused to feel their heartbreak. Now, more than a decade later, that same song has transformed — and it’s not just tugging heartstrings anymore, it’s turning heads with dramatic flair.

Loading TikTok...

Let’s take a look at how this emotional anthem evolved — from soft and simple to bold and breathtaking.

The Beginning: Heartbreak, Plain and Simple

Back in 2014, Stay With Me was all about the voice. No backup dancers, no flashing lights — just Smith, a microphone, and a whole lot of emotion. The stripped-down setup made the lyrics hit harder:

“Why am I so emotional? / No, it’s not a good look, gain some self-control.”

That raw vulnerability helped the song climb charts around the world, earning Smith four Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year.

Now: Drama, Confidence, and Power

Fast forward to their recent tour performances, and Smith’s staging is full of theatrical elements — moody lighting, choir vocals, dramatic costuming. But the core emotion? Still there. It reflects Smith’s own journey, embracing identity, queerness, and power. It’s not just about heartbreak now; it’s about resilience.

Fans Are Here for It

On TikTok and YouTube, comments flood in after each performance. Some longtime listeners get nostalgic for the old days, while others cheer the bold shift.

One fan commented, “This is the Stay With Me I never knew I needed — theatrical, fierce, and still so full of soul.”

Another put it simply: “Sam Smith is evolving. And we’re lucky enough to witness it.”

Loading TikTok...

The Bottom Line: Same Song, New Power

Whether it’s whispered from a piano bench or belted in a flurry of feathers, Stay With Me remains one of the most emotionally powerful ballads of its time. But Sam Smith’s evolving performance shows that even the saddest songs can grow, just like the people who sing them.

EvergreenSam Smith
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Body Language Expert: Taylor Swift Takes Control in Relationship with NFL Star Kelce
MusicBody Language Expert: Taylor Swift Takes Control in Relationship with NFL Star KelceQueen Quadri
Selena Gomez Reveals Ariana Grande as Dream Music Collaboration Partner
MusicSelena Gomez Reveals Ariana Grande as Dream Music Collaboration PartnerQueen Quadri
Lisa and Maroon 5’s Hit “Priceless” Makes Its Way Into Billboard Adult Pop Airplay Chart’s Top 10
MusicLisa and Maroon 5’s Hit “Priceless” Makes Its Way Into Billboard Adult Pop Airplay Chart’s Top 10Queen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect